Khattar for separate high court for Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday that Haryana and Punjab have demanded the setting up of a separate high court for both the states and both would duly send their proposals to the Union Home Ministry.

While interacting with the media after attending the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts here, Khattar said the demand for setting up a separate high court for Haryana has been made in the joint conference.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has also demanded the setting up of a separate high court for Punjab, said Khattar.

At the conference, the Haryana Chief Minister demanded setting up of a separate high court for Chandigarh also.

Khattar said that Haryana has also demanded that the selection of judicial officers should be done through the Haryana Public Service Commission.

Currently, the selection process of judicial officers in Haryana is being done by the high court.

The Chief Minister informed that detailed discussions on a total of seven pivotal agendas were made during the conference.

