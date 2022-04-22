J&K Lt Guv inaugurates night parking facility at Srinagar, Jammu airports

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha inaugurated night parking facility at Srinagar and Jammu airports on Thursday.

The night parking facility will ensure late night and early morning takeoffs from the two airports.

While launching the facility, Sinha said that the significant initiative will ease air travelling for all with multiplier effect on the hospitality industry.

“I congratulate the airport authorities, officials and the people of J&K for the operationalisation of new night parking facilities of Go First aircraft at Jammu and Srinagar airports,” he said.

“The new beginning reflects our commitment to strengthen connectivity and fulfill the mobility needs of people. It will greatly ease the travelling for those who are looking for single day travel,” the Lt Governor asserted.

“We are moving ahead to fulfill Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of making J&K a vibrant industrial and tourism hub by developing infrastructure, strengthening enabling environment and ensuring better connectivity.

“Despite the Covid pandemic, new records have been achieved at Jammu and Srinagar airports,” Sinha added.

He also said that record 2,460 aircraft operations were recorded at Srinagar Airport in October 2021. In February 2021, roughly 2.54 lakh passengers travelled by 1,597 flights at Srinagar Airport, while in February 2022 this figure had reached 1,917 flights and 2.60 lakh passengers.

Similarly, in March 2021, 1,030 flights operated at Jammu airport and more than one lakh passengers travelled, while in March 2022 a record 1,346 flights operated at Jammu airport and roughly 1.55 lakh passengers travelled.