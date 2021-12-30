HP Guv releases book on drug trade involving ancient village

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar released the book ‘Malana Cream’ at Raj Bhavan on the ancient village of Malana in Kullu district which still follows age-old customs in letter and spirit.

The book is authored by Devkanya Thakur and the story revolves around hashish (termed as Malana Cream) which is considered the best in the world and lures tourists from across the world to this ancient village.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of the author and said that the subjects like drug addiction should be brought forward through books so that awareness could be created amongst the people and a strong campaign against drug addiction could be run.

This book would also inspire new writers, he added.