Haryana to upgrade Crime & Criminal Tracking Network System

Haryana government has decided to upgrade the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS) to further enhance the effectiveness of policing.

The chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday gave a nod for its upgradation while presiding over the 20th State Apex Committee Meeting of the CCTNS, Haryana.

CCTNS, is India’s centralised online database of first information reports (FIR), charge-sheets and investigation reports.

It was informed in the meeting that Haryana Police has ranked first in the Pragti Dashboard ranking in the country by scoring 100 per cent marks, first time ever in June and it has maintained the position in six of nine months so far.

For this, Kaushal lauded the collective efforts of the police department for ensuring smooth functioning of the CCTNS and for maintaining its ranking at the first place.

He said that the foremost aim of the police department is to maintain law and order and the department should continue to brush up its skills so as to extend finest services to the people of the state.

A comprehensive presentation wherein key points regarding the working of the system, was given by additional Director General of Police (administration) AS Chawla.

He said with the upgradation of the hardware the efficiency of the CCTNS will improve which will resultantly ensure better policing.