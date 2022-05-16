Haryana DCs to speedup applications for telecom towers & optical fiber

Haryana government on Monday directed deputy commissioners (DCs) across the state to dispose off pending applications for installation of telecom towers and laying of optical fiber cable (OFC) at the earliest.

Discussing the Communication and Connectivity Infrastructure Policy (CCIP) through video conferencing with the DCs, the chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said 2,900 applications have been approved by the DCs across the state for installation of telecom towers and laying of OFC.

This apart, 312 applications which have been pending for the last 45 days will be disposed off in the next two to three working days, he said.

Kaushal said now only 6.90 per cent applications are pending in the state. He said the state government was committed to enhance the communication and mobile connectivity infrastructure and that the communication infrastructure is constantly evolving.

The CM said applications related to installation of telecom towers and approval for installation of optical fiber cable are pending in some districts for various reasons including incomplete documents or non-deposit of fee and various other departmental approvals.

He directed the DCs to contact these operators as soon as possible and complete the applications immediately. If any operator is unable to submit the documents and fee etc, then his or her application should be cancelled.

Kaushal, however, said no operator’s application should be cancelled with immediate effect to clear the pending applications. Efforts must be made to get his application completed by contacting him.

The chief secretary also sought the district wise status of pending telecom tower applications from all DCs and directed them to settle it at the earliest.