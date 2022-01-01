Gujarat reports 654 Covid, 16 Omicron cases

Gujarat on Friday reported 654 fresh Covid cases, taking its overall tally to 8,31,731. Gujarat’s active Covid caseload presently stands at 2,962.

The state also reported 16 Omicron cases, taking the state’s tally of the latest Covid variant to 113.

Of the 654 new Covid infections, Ahmedabad led the chart with 323 cases, followed by Surat (116), Vadodara (41), Rajkot (32), Anand (21), Gandhinagar (18), Jamnagar (17), Kheda (13), Kutch (12), Rajkot and Valsad (11 each), Navsari (10), Bharuch (9), Bhavnagar (6), Mahisagar and Mahesana (5 each), Amreli, Morbi and Tapi (4 each), Porbandar and Sabarkantha (3 each), and Junagadh, Banaskantha and Panchmahal (1 each).

There was no casualty due to Covid-19 on Friday, as the state’s death toll due to Covid stood at 10,118.

Of the 16 Omicron cases detected on Friday, 6 were reported from Ahmedabad, 3 each from Surat and Anand, and 1 each from Amreli, Banaskantha, Bharuch and Junagadh. Of the total 113 Omicron cases reported from across the state so far, 54 have been discharged.