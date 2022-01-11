Guj to not allow over 150 in gatherings amid rising Covid cases

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in Gujarat, the state government on Tuesday decided not to allow more than 150 people in gatherings during political, social, educational, cultural and religious events.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, while chairing a meeting on the Covid situation, decided that the current limit on allowing the people from gathering at a spot for any event needs to be changed.

Accordingly, it was decided that the maximum limit for any political, religious, cultural, social, educational or any other should be under 150.

If held in closed spaces, the ceiling in the functions and gathering will be same, but the capacity of venue requires to be double compared to the number of persons present.

Wedding functions in open can be organised only in the limit of 150 people.

When held in closed venue, the ceiling will remain the same with 150 people but the capacity of the venue requires to be double compared to the number of persons present.

Wedding functions will need to be registered on Digital Gujarat Portal.

These new decisions will be effective from January 12 midnight to January 22 till 6 a.m.