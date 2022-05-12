Four sentenced to death for gangrape, murder by Bihar court

A court in Bihar’s Supaul on Wednesday sentenced to death four persons convicted in a 2019 gang rape and murder case.

The four, identified as Mohamad Ayub, Mohamad Alisher, Mohamad Jamal, and Anmol Yadav, and were convicted under Sections 376D (Gangrape) and 302 (Murder) and the POCSO Act.

Giving the facts of the case, Public Prosecutor Neelam Kumari said: “Nine members of a family were returning home to Teentolia village after watching Durga Puja celebration on October 8, 2019, when they were intercepted at Pratappur by a gang of robbers. They had tied all male members to trees and blind-folded them. A woman and a minor girl were taken and gang raped by four persons.

“During the incident, the woman tried to escape but failed as she was shot by the accused. Some of the accused raped her while she was in an injured position. The accused also damaged her internal organs as well.”

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. The minor victim released the male members of the family, and the injured woman was taken to the hospital where she succumbed due to multiple injuries, she added.

“As per the postmortem report, her internal organs including small and large intestines, liver and other internal organs were badly damaged,” she said.

Following the incident, local police prepared the sketches of the accused on the basis of descriptions given by the minor victim and managed to arrest them.

During court appearance, the minor rape victim identified the accused.

After two years of trial, ADJ-6 Alok Kaushik convicted them of gang rape and murder charges, and announced the quantum of punishment on Wednesday.

Terming it the rarest of rare crime, he said he was giving the death penalty to all the four accused.

The court has also announce a compensation of Rs 8.5 lakh to minor gang rape victim and Rs 10 lakh to the dependents of deceased.