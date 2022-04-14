DMK to boycott Governor’s ‘at home’ on Tamil New Year day

Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK has decided to boycott the ‘at home’ reception organised by Governor, R.N. Ravi as part of the ‘Tamil Puthanandu’ (Tamil New Year) over his lack of approval to the bill against National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The announcement came after state Health Minister, Ma Subramanian, and Industries Minister, Thangam Thenarasu, met the Governor

“We have met the Governor and enquired on the status of the second bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from ANEET and forwarded to the Governor. He said that the bill was under consideration,” Ma Subramanian told the media.,

He said that the Governor had to give his approval to the bill but he was saying that it was still under consideration.

Thenarasu, addressing reporters, said: “A unanimous resolution was passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly for a second time seeking exemption for the state from NEET and forwarded to the Governor. When we enquired about it he told us that the bill was under his consideration. In this situation, it would not be fair for us to participate in the ‘at home’ reception’.”

The CPI-M has already announced that the party would boycott the reception.