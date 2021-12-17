Cold wave to continue for a week in Odisha

The cold wave conditions prevailing in several parts of Odisha are expected to aggravate further and continue for a week, according to SOA’s Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC).

The present cold wave condition was caused by the cyclonic circulations over the south Bay of Bengal and the South China Sea along Thailand coast which supported the flow of north-westerly and north-north-westerly dry cold wind in the lower atmosphere from the colder region of Afghanistan-Pakistan through the north-west part of India, Dr SC Sahu, Director of CEC, said on Friday.

The two systems, he said, were expected to intensify further.

Dr Sahu said an upper air trough stretched from Jammu and Kashmir to the Arabian Sea cutting across north-west India and it was moving towards the east and might reach the Bay of Bengal along the Odisha coast on December 19.

The cold wave conditions will aggravate further between December 19 and 24 due to a combination of the north-westerly wind flow in the lower and upper atmosphere along with clear sky conditions for radiational cooling from the surface of the earth, he said.

The cold condition might decrease slightly due to change in wind direction and western disturbance in the north-west part of India from Christmas day, Dr Sahu said.