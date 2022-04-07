Bucha massacre was a cynical false flag operation by the Ukraine regime: Russia

Russia today denied allegations that its forces were responsible for killing civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha recently, saying the massacre was a cynical false flag operation perpetrated by the regime in Ukraine.

”The heinous attack in Bucha brings back the nightmares of the Nazi crimes during the Second World War. It raised revulsion and condemnation in Russia and India and globally,” a statement from the Russian Embassy in India said.

It said Russia firmly stood for bringing to justice those involved in this outrageous war crime act.

”The main challenge is to ensure a genuinely independent and unbiased investigation. Regrettably, there have been so far widespread hollow allegations against Moscow while there’s evidence that it was in fact a cynical false flag operation, perpetrated by Kyiv itself. It is vitally important to take this evidence into account as we seek justice,” the statement added.

The killings of civilians have sparked outrage across the globe. New Delhi, which has preferred to remain neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, today again unequivocally condemned the killings and backed the call for an independent investigation.