AICC General Secy Tariq Anwar to meet ex Kerala Cong chief Sudheeran

General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Tariq Anwar has arrived in Thiruvananthapuram to meet former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President (KPCC), V.M. Sudheeran, who resigned from the powerful Political Affairs Committee(PAC).

Anwar will meet Sudheeran at the latter’s residence along with the state Opposition leader V.D. Satheeshan.

Sudheeran, according to senior party leaders, was unhappy after the new Congress chief did not consult the powerful PAC before bringing in new reforms, including semi-cadre culture.

Sudheeran was also not happy over the selection of District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents without consulting the PAC.

The party in Kerala is in flux following the Assembly elections earlier this year and with a change of leadership with both the state Congress Chief Mullappally Ramachandran and then opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala quitting their posts or rather being removed by the AICC.

The duo was replaced by K. Sudhakaran, the Kannur strongman and a sitting MP, as the new KPCC President, and Satheeshan as the state opposition leader.

Both Sudhakaran and Satheeshan, who were part and parcel of the powerful “I” group in the state Congress led by Chennithala, suddenly took a volte-face and openly declared that they don’t have groups.

The District Congress Committee chiefs of all the 14 districts of the state were removed.

Party state organizing secretary, K.P. Anil Kumar, and KPCC General Secretary G. Rathikumar, and KPCC Secretary P.S. Prasanth left Congress and joined the rival CPM.

The public resignation of Sudheeran, considered as the clean and honest face of the state Congress, has given a bolt in the blue for the arrogant style of functioning of the new Congress state leadership.

State Congress Chief K. Sudhakaran however told media persons at Thiruvananthapuram that the party would try and settle the issues raised by Sudheeran if any and will speak to him in detail.

He said that both Anwar and Satheeshan would pacify Sudheeran and try and make him withdraw the resignation.