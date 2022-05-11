Action against those draining polluted water into Agra-Gurugram Canal

Haryana transport minister, Mool Chand Sharma on Wednesday said the Haryana State Pollution Control Board should take strict action against those who release polluted water in the Agra-Gurugram Canal.

Sharma, the two-time Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Ballabhgarh constituency in Faridabad district, said the people of Faridabad, Palwal, Gurugram and Mewat are facing difficulty due to the problem of polluted water in this Canal.

Presiding over a meeting of the committee constituted to tackle the problem of polluted water in Agra-Gurugram Canal at Haryana Niwas on Wednesday, the minister said everyone should shoulder the responsibility in this regard so as to curtail water pollution in the Canal.

During this meeting, Sharma said there is a rise in diseases in the area including Faridabad, Palwal, Gurugram and Mewat where the polluted water of Agra-Gurugram Canal is released.

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board should identify the places from where the polluted water is being released into this Canal and strict action should be taken against those responsible for it, he said.

Sharma also instructed the irrigation department that the information of places where polluted water is released should be immediately provided to the Pollution Control Board so that a case can be registered against the persons concerned.

The minister said some industries adjoining the Agra-Gurugram Canal are also releasing polluted water. Such industries should be issued a notice by the Pollution Control Board immediately to stop this practice and they should also be given some time to re-use this water after being treated with Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).

Sharma said in some districts, the concerned municipal corporation is also releasing polluted water into the Agra-Gurugram Canal. The Pollution Control Board should also send notices to such municipal corporations and they should also ensure that water is released into this Canal only after it has been treated.

“Along with this, there are complaints of some people releasing polluted water in the Gonchi Canal late at night. This canal should be monitored by using drones etc. and those who do so should be abstained from doing so by taking strict action,” he added.

The transport minister said polluted water is also being released by Delhi in Agra-Gurugram Canal. Due to this also the Canal is getting polluted as well.