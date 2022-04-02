The Surajkund Mela has returned in all its glory after two years

The Surajkund Mela has returned in all its glory this year after a gap of two years and is witnessing a huge footfall. The mela will end onApril 4, 2022.

As the adage goes ‘this is not an ordinary show’, holds true t when it comes to Surajkund International Crafts Mela. This edition like every year has extremely gifted artists who are not only preserving the ancient art and craft but have been recognized on a national level and state level for their skills.

From Tanjore paintings, Traditional Toymaking to handlooms, National Awardees from across the country were there and the patrons are vying for their exceptionally created art forms.

An annual feature since 1987, Mela could not be organised for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “The 35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela-2022 comes with a promise of a bigger event with renewed energy,” the spokesperson said.

It is not just a mela, but a celebration of the art, craft and culture of this vibrant country. From Jammu & Kashmir to Tamil Nadu, the event features food, handicrafts, and performances from almost all Indian states. Mela is an amalgamation of different cultures and traditions from across India and a grand affair transcends the boundaries of India as it also hosts traders and performers from countries such as Uzbekistan and Nigeria.

Jointly hosted by the Surajkund Mela Authority and Haryana Tourism in collaboration with the Union ministries of tourism, textiles, culture, external affairs, and the government of Haryana, this handicraft festival occupies a place of pride and prominence on the international tourism calendar. Surajkund Crafts Mela was upgraded to an international level in the year 2013. In 2020, more than 30 countries from Europe, Africa, and Asia participated in the Mela, while this year More than 30 countries participated, which includes the Partner Nation – Uzbekistan.

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is the ‘Theme State’ of the 35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2022. Replicas of Vaishno Devi temple, Amarnath temple, Apna Ghar representing architecture from Kashmir, live demonstration of House Boat and Commemorative gate ‘Mubarak Mandi– Jammu’ remained the main attractions. Also, hundreds of artists from J&K performed different folk arts and dances.

Through this Mela, thousands of craftsperson’s coming across India not only get a golden platform to showcase their art and products to a wider audience, but this Mela also plays a pivotal role in reviving the heritage crafts of India.

The epicentre for the entire buzz in the mela is the Chaupal or the amphitheatre. It spreads the colours of tradition, art and music. It is a platform where the colours of the world come together and present a bouquet of performing arts and songs.

Every day visitors gather and witness one of the most fascinating and exhilarating performances by cultural troupes not only from across India but from many foreign countries that have participated in this grand fair.

Numerous performers from the theme state – Jammu and Kashmir performed Traditional dances like Roufto songs filled with folklores, having a slice of Jammu and Kashmir life in each of their performances. Dressed in colourful traditional attires these artists are spreading a vibe of optimism and happiness every time they are on stage.

To add to the excitement of the Surakund International Crafts Mela a unique Fashion was held on 31st March 2022 at the Chaupal (amphitheatre). The Fashion show was part of the Theme State of the Surajkund Mela i.e. Jammu and Kashmir and the fashion show showcased the brilliance of handloom and handicrafts from the state.

The renowned fashion designer Zubair Kirmani was the face behind the show. His creations were inspired by the patterns and designs of traditional wear of the state. As each model came down the ramp, the exuberance of the creations and dresses impressed everyone.

Zubair Kirmani proved to the world that traditional art can make world-class style statements and that heritage never dies. The crowd was left mesmerised by the dazzle of style and substance.

Partner nation Uzbekistan too has brought scintillating performances which depict their age-old culture. Dressed in attractive ethnic attires the performers from Uzbekistan have presented many dance forms of which the traditional Lazgi Dance is being loved by every visitor.

Many other countries like Angola, Ghana, Maldives, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Turkmenistanetc are entertaining the audience throughout the day with their traditional art forms and folk songs.

The evening cultural shows are the soul of the chaupal and this year the evening performances have seen enthusiastic attendance by visitors. Many popular folk and classical artists have performed at this very chaupal and this year the mela is witnessing a star-studded presence.