12 new Omicron cases in Telangana, tally rises to 79

Telangana reported 12 new Omicron cases on Saturday, pushing the state’s tally to 79.

Three of the new cases were travellers who arrived from “at risk” countries while nine were from other countries.

According to the director of public health, 27 Omicron cases have so far recovered. The authorities were also waiting for genome sequencing reports of 21 samples.

The official said 123 passengers from at-risk countries arrived at Hyderabad Airport on Saturday and of them, 10 tested positive for Covid.

A total of 12,692 passengers from at-risk countries have arrived here since December 1.

Meanwhile, the state saw a spike in Covid cases during the last 24 hours ending 5.30 p.m. Saturday. According to the Health Department, 317 new infections were detected during the period while two persons succumbed to the virus.

A total of 232 cases recovered from Covid, taking the cumulative figure to 6,74,453. The recovery rate now stands at 98.86 per cent.