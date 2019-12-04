Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is pretty much aware that although his side is on their way up at the moment, they may not be able to endure tight challenges against stronger oppositions and in pressure matches. They definitely are in need of reinforcements in the January transfer window and one of the stars Zidane has been quite stubborn on is none other than Real Madrid star Paul Pogba.

This is because Manchester United have stuck with Paul Pogba. Although Pogba is reportedly nursing an injury as of now, Zidane’s repeated attempts to sign him might be a little too much to handle for Manchester United.

A report carried by Metro states that the emergence of world-class midfield stars like Federico Valverde has not changed Zidane’s decision to try and sign Pogba. They may prepare yet another offer for Pogba.

A move for Pogba may cost them a reported 120 million euros but they might be willing to spend that much amount for a player like Pogba.

“I don’t think Valverde is like Pogba,” Zidane had said on 1 November as quoted by Fox Sports, hinting that Pogba is a special talent as per him.

Other options include Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen but the world now knows who the boss wants in the team.