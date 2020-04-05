Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Sunday pledged to donate Rs 50 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund which has been set up to deal with the ongoing situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flamboyant left-hander also appealed to all his fans and countrymen to stay untied to overcome the present crisis caused by the deadly novel coronavirus which has already affected over 3000 people and killed more than 70 in India.

“We are stronger when we stand united. I will be lighting a candle tonight at 9pm for 9 minutes. Are you with me?” he said referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to light candles, diyas or torchlights for nine minutes.

“On this great day of solidarity, I pledge Rs. 50 Lakhs to the PMCaresFunds. Please do your bit too!,” Yuvraj wrote on his twitter handle.

We are stronger when we stand united. I will be lighting a candle tonight at 9pm for 9 minutes. Are you with me? On this great day of solidarity, I pledge Rs. 50 Lakhs to the #PMCaresFunds. Please do your bit too!@narendramodi#9pm9minutes #IndiaFightsCorona — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 5, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, Yuvraj, who has been a vocal advocate of social distancing and urging people to take all the preventive measures carefully to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, on Sunday shared a heartwarming video of a group of police officials sharing their food with a needy person.

Taking to his official social media handles wrote, Yuvraj wrote, “It’s heartwarming to see such an act of humanity shown by these policemen. Much respect for their act of kindness during these tough times and for sharing their own food,” former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh captioned the video, along with trending hashtags: #StayHomeStaySafe and #BeKind.

It’s heartwarming to see such act of humanity shown by these police men. Much respect for their act of kindness during these tough times and for sharing their own food. #StayHomeStaySafe #BeKind pic.twitter.com/etjBv459Xb — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had urged all the citizens of India to switch off the lights of their homes and light candles, torches or flashlights for nine minutes at 9 PM on Sunday to show solidarity to everyone fighting the COVID-19 pandemic at the frontline.

“We must all go through this darkness together. Those who are most affected by this are the poor and marginalised. To overcome this darkness, we must all unite to spread the light. Make this darkness of Coronavirus meet the light we all spread,” Modi had said on the 10th day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown.