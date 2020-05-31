Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Sunday challenged cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to break his ‘record’ of 100 keep-up’s with a rolling pin. With no cricket going on due to coronavirus pandemic, former and current players have been keeping themselves busy by engaging with fans on social media.

“Master you have broken so many records on the field time to break my record of 100 in the kitchen! Sorry couldn’t post full video cause it will be too long to count 100. paji back to you hope you don’t break other things in the kitchen,” said Yuvraj in his tweet.

Yuvraj also uploaded a video in which he is seen tapping the ball in the air a few times, with a blindfold on, before stopping and saying, “and that’s 100 for you.”

Yuvraj had earlier challenged a number of his former Indian teammates including Tendulkar to a ‘keep up challenge’ with a cricket bat in hand.

Tendulkar threw the challenge back at Yuvraj by doing the same with a blindfold on. He, however, later revealed he could see through the piece of cloth.

“Yuvi, you had given me a very easy option. So now I am giving you a difficult option. I am nominating you my friend, come on do it for me buddy,” said Tendulkar while juggling the ball in the video that he tweeted. Yuvraj replied by simply saying: “Mar gaye.”