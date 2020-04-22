Adding to his previous contribution in India’s fight against coronavirus, young golfer Arjun Bhati has this time donated a sum of Rs 3.3 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund.

Bhati, who had earlier donated Rs 4.3 lakh by selling all his 102 trophies which he had won in national and international competitions in the last eight years, sold his torn shoes this time to generate money in a bid to help the countrymen fight COVID-19.

“The torn shoes with which I had won the trophy in the US at Jr GOLF WORLD CH.SHIP-2018- were taken by Uncle Vanish Pradhan ji for Rs 3,30,000, and I have donated the money to PMCARES.

“Whether we live or not, my country should stay, everyone has to be saved from Corona,” Arjun tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday.

Bhati, who hails from Greater Noida, has won three world golf championship titles and national championship title.

Various sports personalities, including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Bajrang Punia, have come forward and contributed towards PM-CARES Fund set up to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 20,000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported till now and around 645 lives have been lost thus far in India, according to Worldometer.