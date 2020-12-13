Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has said that he would have a psychological edge over Virat Kohli in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test having dismissed the Indian captain thrice in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series.

Hazlewood on Sunday said the pink-ball Test, the only one Kohli plays during the series before returning home to attend the birth of his child, will be a fresh start.

“No, I don’t think so (I have the wood on him). I have had some luck against him of late in the white ball stuff. I mean you take a little bit into the next format. But I guess it is pretty much a fresh start. It is a different story with the pink ball but he obviously scored some runs with the red ball last time around,” Hazlewood told reporters.

The pacer, who got the better of Kohli twice by having him caught at midwicket and behind once in the ODIs, believed it would be crucial to start well against Indian captain.

“I think it is crucial to start well against him. We only got him for two innings in the one Test. It is crucial to start well and hopefully nullify his effect in those innings,” he said.

India’s tour of Australia kicked off with the ODI series from November 27. It was be followed by the three-match T20I series from December 4.

The Virat Kohli-led team will now begin their title defence of the Border-Gavaskar trophy with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide from December 17.

The first Test at Adelaide will be India’s first day-nigt Test outside home soil. It will also be skipper Virat Kohli’s only appearance in all-whites in Australia this time as he would return to India on a paternity leave after the opener.

Kohli had already informed the BCCI about his wish to return to India to unite with his wife Anushka Sharma. They are expecting their first child in January next year.

The day-night Test will be followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26), the Sydney Cricket Ground (January 7) and the Gabba (January 15).