Out of favour Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina has always been known as a brilliant fielder. The southpaw could always be seen diving around on the cricket field, trying to save some vital runs for the team. The 33-year-old has been one of the fastest on the field not only in Indian cricket but also among the fastest in world cricket. Recently, Raina has received massive praise for his fielding efforts from none other than the fielding sensation and legend Jonty Rhodes.

Rhodes is still regarded as one of the best fielders of all time long after he has hung up his boots. The former South African cricketer has gone on record saying that Raina reminds him of himself in his younger days.

“I have always been a great fan of you as a fielder, because you remind me of me. I wish I was a young man like you,” Rhodes said while speaking in an Instagram Live session with Suresh Raina.

“I know what it’s like in India, I know how hard the fields are. So if you are diving around all the time, you are fully committed,” Rhodes further said.

Rhodes also praised Ravindra Jadeja while talking to Raina but explained how Jadeja implied a different technique on the field.

“Then, Jaddu, he’s not bad, eh. I keep saying, people should throw over the top, but he is always throwing side-arm, yet he just doesn’t seem to miss. He’s a very different to you and I, a bit like Michael Bevan,” he said.

“He’s very fast across the field, you never saw him really dive or slide, because he’s got such good speed, he will get to the ball. You and I would always dodge, we are dirty fielders, we would get to the ground, get dirty, and get up quickly,” he added.