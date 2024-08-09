You made the country proud again: PM to Neeraj Chopra on winning silver in Paris Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Paris Olympics silver medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and congratulated him for winning the medal.

The prime minister inquired about Neeraj Chopra’s injury and lauded the sportsman spirit shown by his mother Saroj, who congratulated Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem for setting an Olympic record by winning the gold.

During the phone call, Modi said, “You made the country proud again. Even late at night at 1 AM, people were watching you in action, looking at you with hope.”

He lauded Neeraj Chopra for managing to deliver consistent performances despite his recent fitness issues.

Neeraj said he could not push himself fully because of his injuries and the competition was tough.

“I am still happy to get a medal for my country in these circumstances. There are ups and downs in sport,” he added.

Chopra fell short of retaining his gold medal in the men’s javelin throw at the ongoing marquee event securing silver with a best throw of 89.45 meters.

Nadeem won gold with a throw of 92.97 meters, setting a new Olympic record and surpassing Denmark’s Andreas Thorkildsen’s mark from Beijing 2008. Grenada’s Anderson Peters secured bronze with a throw of 88.54 meters.

After Chopra won the silver medal in the men’s javelin throw at the Paris Olympics, the prime minister praised the Indian athlete, calling him “excellence personified.”

Modi expressed confidence that Neeraj would continue to motivate countless upcoming athletes to pursue their dreams and make India proud.

In a post on X, the prime minister said, “Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! Time and again he’s shown his brilliance. India is elated that he comes back with yet another Olympic success. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver. He will continue to motivate countless upcoming athletes to pursue their dreams and make our nation proud. @Neeraj_chopra1”