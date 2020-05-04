Heaping praise on India wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni, country’s player Sanju Samson said no one could copy the former captain or get into his shoes.

Samson stated that whosoever tries to copy Dhoni on the field, usually comes back empty-handed.

“You tend to observe his game and then try to copy him but you fail. You just cannot copy him or get into his shoes,” Samson told Rupha Ramani in a video shared by Chennai Super Kings on their Twitter handle.

Samson termed the Ranchi-lad Dhoni as the “greatest captain” ever.

“A guy coming from Jharkhand and becoming India’s greatest captain ever. I feel very emotional whenever I talk about Dhoni,” he said.

Notably, Dhoni last played a competitive match was the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal in July where the Men in Blue were knocked out of the tournament after losing to New Zealand.

Since then, there has been a lot of speculation revolving around Dhoni’s future because neither has he made himself available for selection nor has he announced his retirement.

Dhoni was about to re-enter the arena of competitive cricket with the commencement of IPL 2020, but uncertainty looms around his future now as mega-event itself is postponed till “further notice” in view of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.