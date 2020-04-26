West Indies batsman Chris Gayle brutally roasted India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for his social media posts during a live session on popular social media platform Instagram. With no cricket going due to coronavirus pandemic, players are engaging with fans these days on social media to keep themselves busy.

During a recent live session, Chahal’s former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate trolled him for the videos that he uploads on social media. Gayle referred to Chahal as ‘annoying’ and went on to the extent of saying that he is going to block him.

“I am going to tell TikTok to block you as well, seriously. You are very annoying on social media man. You need to get off social media right now. We are tired of Chahal. I don’t wanna see you in my life again. I am gonna block you,” Gayle said.

This is not the first time when a fellow cricketer has pointed towards Chahal for his social media activities. Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli had referred to him as a clown during a live video session with former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers.

“Have you seen his TikTok videos? You should go and check out Yuzvendra Chahal’s TikTok videos,” said Kohli.

“You will not believe this guy is playing international cricket and he is 29-year-old. Just go and look at his videos. He’s an absolute clown.”

Had everything gone according to plan both Chahal and Gayle would have been featuring for their respective franchises in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, the tournament, which was originally scheduled to commence on 29 March, now stands postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dreaded virus has already infected more than 28,99,000 people worldwide while claiming over 2,03,000 lives globally.

There is still no sure shot treatment of the infection and social distancing, self-isolation and maintenance of basic hand hygiene remain the only potent ways of preventing oneself from contracting the virus.

(With inputs from IANS)