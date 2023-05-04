Yogi to launch Khelo India University Games logo

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the logo, mascot, anthem and jersey of Khelo India University Games (KIUG), to be held in Uttar Pradesh from May 25, on Friday.

CM Yogi and Union Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Anurag Thakur will also flag off the torch relay of the Games on the occasion, which will visit western, eastern, central and Bundelkhand regions of the state.

For the next 20 days, four torches will travel to all the districts of Uttar Pradesh, and be welcomed through various cultural programs in each district. It is noteworthy that the Yogi government has been engaged in rejuvenation of sports in UP and the Khelo India University Games is part of that effort.

As per the route plan, the torch will travel through 4 regions (Western, Eastern, Central and Bundelkhand) of the host state and all districts will get a chance to host the torch relay. All 4 sports torches will return on the day of the opening ceremony (May 25) in Lucknow. Though the event will start on May 25, games like Kabaddi will take place on May 23 itself at SVSP Sports Complex, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida).

As per schedule Lucknow will host 12 sports events (archery, judo, mallakhamb, volleyball, fencing, badminton, table tennis, rugby, athletics, hockey, football) at 8 venues. Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) will host 05 sports events (basketball, kabaddi, boxing, swimming and weightlifting). IIT-BHU, Varanasi will host 02 sports (wrestling and Yogasan), whereas, Gorakhpur and Delhi will organise rowing and shooting events respectively. Rowing has been included in these games for the first time.