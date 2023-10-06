Yogi greets Indian men’s hockey team for ensuring Olympic berth with Asidan Games gold

In a remarkable achievement at the Asian Games on Friday, the Indian men’s hockey team not only clinched a gold medal but also qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 by defeating Japan with a commanding 5-1 victory in the Men’s Hockey Tournament finals.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed happiness over this achievement of the Indian hockey team and congratulated each member of the team.

On his official X handle, he praised the team’s historic achievement, stating ,“Hearty congratulations to the Indian team for its golden victory in the men’s hockey competition of the Asian Games. We are proud of all of you. Congratulations to every member of the Indian hockey team who achieved a historic victory through excellent teamwork, inexhaustible dedication and unwavering hard work… Jai Ho.”

