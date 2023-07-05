Yashasvi, Tilak earn maiden call-up as India name T20I squad for West Indies

Young left handed batters — Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma — earned maiden T20I call-ups as India on Wednesday announced the squad for the upcoming five-match series against West Indies, which will be played in the Caribbean and Florida.

Both Yashasvi and Varma had impressive IPL 2023 season with the bat for Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indian respectively.

Meanwhile, wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson also returned to the squad, which was picked by the senior men’s selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar.

On the other hand, senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continue to miss out from the T20Is, with Hardik Pandya continuing as captain while Suryakumar Yadav has been named his deputy.

India’s T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.