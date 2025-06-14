WTC final: Smith sent for an X-ray at a nearby hospital after suffering finger dislocation

Australia have suffered a huge blow when premier batter Steve Smith was sent for X-ray at a nearby hospital after suffering a compound dislocation in his right little finger during Day Three’s play in the ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa at the Lord’s here on Friday.

Smith was standing in close at wide first slip with a helmet on in the 20th over when South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, on two, edged one into the cordon off left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, and the batter failed to hold on to it, as he didn’t have much time to react to it.

Advertisement

Immediately, Smith, who was standing about 14 metres from the stumps, headed straight off the field, with teenage opening batter Sam Konstas coming in as a substitute fielder. But after a few overs, Konstas required medical attention too and was replaced by substitute fielder, left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann on the field.

Advertisement

Smith didn’t come back to the field in the post-tea session after suffering the big blow, with Cricket Australia (CA) saying that the right-handed batter ‘suffered a compound dislocation of his right little finger’. “He was assessed by Australian team medical staff at the ground and taken to the hospital for X-ray and further treatment,” added CA.

The dislocation means Smith is clearly a huge doubt for playing in their Test tour of the West Indies that starts in ten days’ time. The only source of relief for Australia, the current World Test Championship holders, is that Australia are done with all of their batting assignments, with Smith making 66 and 13 respectively.

South Africa are chasing a daunting 282 after Australia managed to post 207 in the second innings thanks to Mitchell Starc’s rearguard knock of 58 and his sharing a 59-run last-wicket partnership with Josh Hazlewood.

Aiden Markram held one end firm to be unbeaten on 49 off 66 balls as South Africa reached 94/2 in 24 overs in their second innings, requiring 188 more runs for victory.

South Africa would be hoping skipper Temba Bavuma is fine after being in serious pain post-tweaking his hamstring, ten minutes before the tea break. Bavuma managed to walk off at 11 not out, but an assessment in the break will determine if he will resume his innings in the final session.