WTC Final: Lyon backs Aussie experience, but expects tough test from South Africa

Veteran Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has urged caution ahead of the all-important ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final, starting June 11 at Lord’s, warning that South Africa’s explosive batting line-up poses a serious threat despite defending champions Australia entering the contest as favourites.

While Lyon acknowledged that the experience of playing in high-pressure finals, including the last WTC Final will help the Kangaroos, he insisted that it counts for little in a one-off encounter against a side that topped the WTC standings.

“Having the experience of the guys who have won three (50-over) World Cups and T20 World Cups and obviously the World Test Championship final a couple of years ago, that experience and that pressure in those higher games, it’s going to be, it’s on our side isn’t it but it doesn’t mean anything when you come to the game,” Lyon was quoted as saying by ICC at Australia training in Beckenham.

The off-spinner pointed to South Africa’s depth and talent across departments. “South Africa have got some world class batters and obviously they’ve got some unbelievable bowlers there as well so it’s going to be a good challenge and obviously it’s a one-off Test match.

“It’s going to be a different challenge with foreign conditions and the Dukes ball. It’s going to be two best bowling attacks going at each other which is another exciting thing so it’s going to be a good challenge for all batters,” he cautioned.

Among the in-form players for South Africa is opener Ryan Rickelton, who smashed a double century (259) in his most recent red-ball outing. Skipper Temba Bavuma and middle-order mainstay David Bedingham also impressed during the WTC cycle, each racking up over 600 runs.

“I’m a cricket nuffie, so I’ve watched a fair amount of cricket and even tuned into their (South Africa’s tour) game at the moment against Zimbabwe,” Lyon said.

“They’ve got some class players as I said with the likes of Aiden Markram, Rickelton at the top of the order there, they’re class players, there’s no point in hiding behind that fact either. I played against Bedingham last year here in county ricket and he’s a special player, so at the end of the day it’s going to be guys who do the basics…and enjoy the pressure moments,” he added.

Lyon further said that executing the basics and handling pressure would be key in such a high-stakes match. Despite not playing since February’s Test series in Sri Lanka, the 36-year-old assured he’s fully fit and match-ready.

“I had a little break after Sri Lanka to try and get my hip right and now that’s all good to go. I honestly haven’t stopped training since the end of Sri Lanka and bowling wise I’ve been probably going for a good five to six weeks now.

“My numbers and where I’m at with workload and all that stuff is where we want it and skill wise and (how the ball is) coming out of my hand is exactly the way I want at the moment,” he said.