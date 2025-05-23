Wriddhiman Saha set to mentor Siliguri Strikers for Bengal Pro T20 season 2

Wriddhiman Saha, a former batsman who kept wicket for Bengal and India, has been appointed mentor of the ‘Siliguri Strikers’(SS) new coach in front of the Bengal Pro T20 League’s second season, which is set for June 2025.

Saha will lead the men’s and women’s teams and provide Servotech Sports with talent development advice. Saha has been a mainstay behind the stumps in 40 Test matches, 9 ODIs, and 255 T20s.

As the Siliguri Strikers aim to advance in the second season, his experience will be crucial. According to the news release from the SS, Saha stated, “I’m thrilled to join the Siliguri Strikers as a mentor.” I’m excited to help the gifted players provide their finest performances on the big stage by sharing my knowledge with them.

Rishabh Bhatia, director of Servotech Sports, stated: “Our team will greatly benefit from his technological expertise and leadership. We are excited to have him join the Strikers family since his commitment on the field is exactly in line with our goals for Season 2.”

During the women’s player draft earlier this month, Siliguri Strikers selected a formidable women’s team. SS have signed Indian cricketer Priyanka Bala as their marquee player. Bala previously played for the Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The second Bengal Pro T20 League saw the selection of 128 female players from a pool of 188 cricket players, and the SS assembled a formidable team.

Carrying the pride and cricketing spirit of North Bengal, the SS will represent the districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong.

With a strong foundation built in Season 1, the franchise now aims to elevate its performance and go one step further this year.