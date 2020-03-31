To help the countrymen fight the pandemic Coronavirus, the Wrestling Federation of India decided to donate 11 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund.

“President of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, announced to provide an amount of Rs 11,00,000 / – for the help of people suffering from Coronavirus in PM-CARES Fund on behalf of WFI,” WFI said in a statement as quoted by ANI.

The chief also offered a donation of Rs 5 lakh to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund on behalf of state’s Wrestling Association along with Sanjay Kumar, Banaras Wrestling Association president, announcing a donation of Rs 50,000 to CM’s relief fund.

“Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh also announced to provide Rs. 5,00,000 / – (Rupees Five Lakh) to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund on behalf of Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association. On the other hand, Sanjay Kumar, President, Banaras Wrestling Association also announced to help Rs. 50,000 in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” the statement added.

The virus has so far claimed at least 32 lives and has infected 1,117 as per the Government data.

Sports personalities are coming forward in the crisis to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. Recently, veteran India batter and women’s ODI skipper Mithali Raj pledged Rs 10 lakh. This was preceded by paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran promising to donate Rs 1.25 lakh, and India women all-rounder Deepti Sharma pledging Rs 50,000.