WPL 2025: Jonassen reflects on a 146-run stand with Shafali, says ‘It was a lesson in slogging’

Australia all-rounder Jess Jonassen put on another clinical performance at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as she, alongside opener Shafali Verma, put on a 146-run stand to help the Delhi Capitals secure a spot in the playoffs for the third time running.

The 21-year-old Indian opener scored a blistering 80 off 43 deliveries while finding the boundary rope on eight occasions and scoring four maximums as well, whilst the Aussie scored her second consecutive half-century by smashing 61 runs in 38 deliveries through nine boundaries and one six.

Following the game, Jess stated that she loved batting with Shafali and joked that their rampage on the night was a ‘lesson in slogging to the leg side.’

“It was probably a lesson in slogging to the leg side. Was really nice having someone like Shafali at the other end. The left-right combination worked but didn’t allow them to settle on their lines. They missed a little bit straight to me at times. With a slightly shorter boundary, I’m glad I was able to capitalise.

“Knew there was going to be a little shape early, and the wicket was holding a fraction. We just needed to keep playing nice and straight. And not to panic. We were a bit behind in the first few overs. Kept reminding her to keep being smart, and she kept reminding me to keep hitting straight. Always love batting with her,” said Jonassen.

It was also the Aussie all-rounder’s second consecutive fifty after having scored one in the previous game against Mumbai on Friday.

With the loss, RCB will definitely be disappointed as they failed to win any games in their home leg of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) with the caravans moving to Ekana Stadium in Lucknow starting Monday for the third leg of the tournament.

Bengaluru skipper Smriti Mandhan apologised to the fans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, who were chanting her name despite the loss. “I would just say sorry, they came out in huge numbers. We could not win a match for them in Bengaluru, but in cricket, you have to keep the past aside. We have to forget that (and move ahead). They are still chanting [our name], and that is why they are the best fans in the world,” said Smriti.