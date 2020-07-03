Limited-overs skipper of the Pakistan cricket team Babar Azam on Thursday stated that he would prefer being compared to players from his country rather than Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Notably, there have been a lot of comparisons between the two master batsmen over the last few years. While Kohli has been around for a longer time at the international circuit, Azam has made his mark as a batsman in the opportunities that he has received so far.

“If you want to compare me with someone, I would like to be compared to Pakistan’s players, instead of Virat Kohli. We have had legends like Javed Miandad, Younis Khan, Inzamam-ul-Haq. If you compare me to these legends, I will like it more and feel proud of my accomplishments,” Babar told reporters in a teleconference.

While Babar is the number one ranked T20I batsmen in world cricket, it is Virat Kohli who is at the top of the rankings in ODI Cricket.

Babar tested negative for COVID-19 last month and is part of the group of Pakistan players that arrived in England for the three-match Test series against England.

Notably, Pakistan would be up against England in three-matches Test series and a three-match T20I series after the series involving West Indies and England concludes.

The England-West Indies test series will mark the resumption of the sport after the outbreak of the dread coronavirus which has wreaked havoc around the world.