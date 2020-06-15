In a recent development, former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin has revealed that he would be willing to take up the role of a coach of the Indian Cricket team if such an opportunity comes across his way anytime in the future.

“Yes, I am ready to give it a shot. If I get an opportunity to work with the Indian team, I would jump at it without batting an eyelid,” Azharuddin told Gulf News in an interview.

Currently, Ravi Shastri is the head coach of the Indian team and his contract will expire only after the T20 World Cup in 2021.

During his interaction, Azharuddin wondered why too many ‘support staff’ members travel with teams in the contemporary cricketing circuit.

“I am amazed to see so many people accompanying the team these days. For example, my specialisation is in batting and fielding and hence if I coach any team, I don’t really need a batting coach. Isn’t it?” explained Azhar.

Azhar, who is now the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), is hopeful that this year’s edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will happen at a later window in 2020.

“I hope the league can eventually get a window where we get to host a minimum of seven matches. The league, whether one likes it or not, has given a lot to the sport in the last 10-12 years.

“It’s a stage where cricketers get a lot of attention if they perform and get recognised quickly. Just think about it, a Hardik Pandya or a Jasprit Bumrah may still have been struggling in first-class cricket if the IPL was not there. I think it has been a win-win situation for the BCCI vis-à-vis the cricketers and don’t agree with a section of critics who often call it a money-grab,” said Azhar.

On his role as a cricket administrator, Azharuddin stated, “Yes, it’s quite a challenging job. There are 226 affiliated clubs and you have to run it with a completely neutral perspective. It’s much tougher than leading a side where you are handling 15 persons.”