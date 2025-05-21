World championships bronze medallist boxer Simranjit Kaur turns professional

Former World Championship bronze medallist Simranjeet Kaur Bath has turned professional after being signed by former American professional boxer Roy Jones Jr. and Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra.

The 29-year-old two-time Asian Championship medallist, who represented India in the Tokyo Olympics, is the third Indian boxer to turn professional this year after World championship medallists Nishant Dev and Amit Panghal.

“I am very happy that my career is starting with such a promoter, who has given many star boxers to the world. Mandeep Jangra is already making the country proud in the professional ring and I will also try to get recognition for the country. Roy Jones Jr. is the best promoter and I will definitely take my career forward with him,” Simranjit said.

Born in Chakkar, Punjab, Simranjeet, who had finished second at the National Championship in the 65kg category in March this year, is also the first woman boxer from the state to compete at the Olympics.