Women’s U-19 T20 WC: India beat England; will face SA in final

Defending champions India rode a clinical all-round performance in the second semi-final against England to secure their entry into the Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup final.

In a rematch of the 2023 final, India thrashed England by nine wickets, thanks to a dominant show from their spinners.

Advertisement

Davina Perrin smashed 45 runs before India’s slow bowlers pulled things back and restricted England to 113 for eight. Parunika Sisodia chipped in with two wickets in an over and took three for 21 in all, with Vaishnavi Sharma taking three wickets of her own in just four balls.

Advertisement

England’s total was not enough, with Gongadi Trisha (35) and G Kamalini (56 not out), marshalling the comfortable chase.

Spinners halt England’s march

England initially dealt exclusively in boundaries with the openers putting on 37 in four overs as Perrin and Jemima Spence (9) used the pace of the quick bowlers to hit fours at will.

Sisodia’s introduction slowed them, as she bowled Spence with her first ball before Trudy Johnson followed suit two balls later for a duck. That brought Norgrove to the crease – she and Perrin observed initially before going after the spinners, both hitting sixes off Sharma. They added 44 in as many balls before Aayushi Shukla got the crucial wicket of Perrin for 45, finding a way through her defences.

That proved the turning point, with Shukla removing the other set batter in Norgrove in her next over to reduce England to 86 for four with six overs remaining.

The spinners sensed an opportunity, and Sisodia picked up her third wicket, bowling Katie Jones around her legs for a duck. Sharma got in on the act with three wickets in four deliveries and suddenly England were in all sorts of trouble at 92 for eight.

Amu Surenkumar (14 not out) and Tilly Corteen-Coleman (7 not out) came together for the final four overs adding 21 to take England to 113 for eight from their 20 overs.

Openers fire India to comfortable chase

India’s chase started strongly, with three boundaries off the second over as Kamalini and Trisha played with ambition. They brought up the half-century stand in the eighth over, with England desperately in need of a wicket. The breakthrough finally came after Phoebe Brett got through the defences of the in-form Trisha to remove her for 35. Kamalini almost followed in the next over, but Norgrove’s diving effort just touched the ground, giving the opener a reprieve.

Kamalini and Sanika Chalke (11 not out) batted sensibly, picking up singles with the odd boundary, helped by a pair of wides that raced past everyone for four.

With the finish line in sight, Kamalini stepped things up, with back-to-back boundaries off Brett taking her to a half-century. And it was only fitting that she hit the winning runs, lifting the ball over midwicket to the boundary to seal it with five overs to spare.

India to face South Africa in final

In the final, India will take on South Africa, who continued their perfect run at this tournament with a five-wicket win over Australia.

Ashleigh van Wyk impressed with the ball, taking four for 17 to restrict the Australians to 105 for eight from their 20 overs, despite Caoimhe Bray scoring 36. They chased that down with 11 balls to spare, Jemma Botha smashing 37 and skipper Kayle Reyneke chipping in with 26 with Australia never able to bring the required rate enough to make it close.