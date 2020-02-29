Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu on Saturday won the toss and opted to bat first against India in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 tie at Junction Oval in Melbourne.

India are playing with the same XI that featured in the game against New Zealand, whereas Sri Lanka have roped in Sathya Sandeepani.

“We are going to bat first. I’m pretty confident about my batting group. Our main focus to play positive cricket. 120 is a good score on this wicket. We’ll try to score that. We have one change. Sandeepani comes in,” said Athapaththu after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said: “It’s a good opportunity to chase. It’s good for us. We are sticking with the same players that played in the last match. We are doing quite well, we don’t want to try anything else. We are winning, we need to keep doing the right things.”

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Umesha Thimashini, Hasini Perera, Hansima Karunaratne, Shashikala Siriwardene (w), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Sathya Sandeepani, Udeshika Prabodhani

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia (w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad