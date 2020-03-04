Australia and South Africa are all set to lock horns with each other in the second semifinal of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

After beginning the tournament on the losing side, Australia have made a strong comeback to win three back-to-back matches to seal a spot in the semifinal and pay respect to their “favourites” tag.

South Africa, on the other hand, are in the middle of a similar fate as that of India. The Proteas have not lost a single match en route to the knockouts and will start with an edge over the home team.

SA vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup Semifinal: Pitch Report

One of the traditional cricket venues, SCG has always offered tracks that have assisted the batsmen. And tomorrow’s game being a semifinal of a T20 World Cup, one can expect batting heaven.

The spinners might also come into play given the history of the ground but with wind likely to be a factor the pacers also stand a chance to enjoy some fun time. All in all, it is expected to be a cracker.

In the seven T20I matches that have been played there the average first innings score is 156 but the teams batting second have triumphed four times in comparison to the first-batting sides’ two victories.

SA vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup Semifinal: Weather Forecast

In what is going to be a major heartbreak for cricket fans across the world, the second semifinal match of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup between Australia and South Africa can be washed out due to heavy rain.

Throughout the scheduled hours of the match, there is a 50% chance of a downpour in Sydney. The temperature, meanwhile, will be pleasant between 23 to 25 degree Celcius. If the play takes place, the cricketers will also have to deal with wind blowing at a speed of up to 30 km/h.