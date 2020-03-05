The first semifinal match between India and England at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 has been abandoned due to rain. This implies that India advance to the final because they were the table-toppers of Group A and England, meanwhile, walk out of the tournament with a heavy heart.

Heavy downpour made things tough in Sydney, forcing the match to be called off.

Australia are slated to play South Africa in the other semifinal later in the day. However, with weather threatening to ruin the upcoming clash as well, it could be the case where Australia fail to make it to the final because South Africa had finished Group B at the helm.

After the last league match between South Africa and West Indies got abandoned due to rain, the Proteas added one point to their tally and moved to the top of Group B table by replacing England, who slipped to the second position.

Talking about India, the Women in Blue remained unbeaten in the four league matches played in the tournament.

In their first match, India had defeated Australia by 17 runs. The Women in Blue continued their dominance in the next game too as they thrashed Bangladesh by 18 runs. In the following match, India inched past New Zealand by 3 runs and later registered a 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the fourth and final match of the group stage.

Australia, who won 3 of their 4 matches in Group A, ended as second-toppers. Their only defeat came against India.

Cricket Australia had requested the ICC to permit a reserve day for the semifinals but the apex cricket body had turned down the plea.