Australia’s score of 184/4 in their innings of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final at the MCG on Sunday has become the highest total in a T20 World Cup final across men’s and women’s cricket.

The two highest opening stands of the tournament ✅

The two leading run-scorers in the tournament ✅

The two highest #T20WorldCup final scores ever ✅ Sum up the Healy-Mooney partnership in an emoji 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EU7B7Mu5RJ — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020

The earlier record belonged to the West Indies men team who had scored 161 while chasing England’s 155 in the final of the 2016 T20 World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In Women’s T20 World Cup final, the highest-ever total was made by the women’s team from the Carribeans when they had chased 149 to beat Australia in the final in Kolkata in 2016.

On Sunday, Australia rode on blistering knocks of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney to register the mammoth total. The openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney smashed the Indian bowlers all around the park en route to their 115-run opening stand.

While Healy made 75 runs off 39 deliveries, Mooney played an unbeaten knock of 54 balls for 78 runs. Skipper Meg Lanning also contributed to the team’s cause with 16 in 15 balls.

None of the Indian bowlers bowled at under 7 runs an over, In fact, star Indian bowler Poonam Yadav also gave away 30 runs in her quota of 4 overs picking up a wicket only in her last over Rachael Haynes.

The Indians were also deterred by their poor fielding efforts. While Shafali Varma dropped Healy early on in the innings, that was soon followed by Rajeshwari Gayakwad dropping Mooney. Both the batswomen pounced on to the chance given to them and scored big.