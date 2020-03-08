Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The Australian skipper was seen praising the wicket during the toss as she said, “(It) looks a good wicket. Crowd’s exciting, looking forward to it. Every game has been close, but we need to be at our best today. Hopefully it’s a great game. We are going in with the same team tonight.”

Her Indian counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur also echoed the same and said she had decided to bat first as well. She further gave an insight into how the Women in Blue are approaching their maiden final of a Wome’s T20 World Cup.

“It’s a pressure game and we also wanted to bat first. We are quite confident while chasing, hopefully the bowlers restrict them. We did some indoor practice. We are trying to staying together, because you are not getting games it tends to affect your focus. We wanted to treat this like any other game and give our best shot,” Kaur said.

India vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Playing XI

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia(WK), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(C), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad