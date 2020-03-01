Star Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry has put her selection in doubt for her team’s do-or-die match against New Zealand at the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 due to a sore slip.

“We’ll give her every chance to play tomorrow, but we won’t be able to make a call on that until tomorrow,” Australia captain Meg Lanning was quoted as saying by www.cricket.com.au.

“She’s the ultimate professional, she’s doing everything she can to get herself up. I’m confident, and given who the player is, she’s showed in the past she’s extremely resilient and able to play through things. So if anyone is able to do it, it’s Ellyse,” Lanning added.

Perry missed Australia’s training session in Melbourne on Sunday which has left many wondering if she will be able to play against New Zealand. But if the Australian skipper is to be believed Perry was given the chance to recover in time for the trans-Tasman encounter.

However, the 29-year-old had a light batting session at the indoor nets of Junction Oval. ahead of the match where a defeat would see Lanning’s team — who are ranked No.1 and the defending champions — miss the knockout stage for the first time in the tournament’s history.

In their last match Australia had thrashed Bangladesh by 86 runs to stay in contention for a semis berth. Openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney wreaked havoc on Bangladeshi bowlers as Australia posted a total of 189 for 1 in the allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Bangladesh managed only 103 runs that too at the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Australia pacer Megan Schutt was the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 3 for 21 in 4 overs. Meanwhile, Jess Jonassen returned figures of 2 for 17 in her quota of 4 overs.

(With IANS inputs)