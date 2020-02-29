Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof has been ruled out of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 after sustaining a thumb injury during her side’s loss to England.

Bismah broke her thumb while attempting a scoop shot off the bowling of Katherine Brunt, only to be caught behind after having the ball strike her hand on Friday.

She was crucial in Pakistan’s eight-wicket victory over West Indies in their first game of the tournament, top-scoring with an unbeaten 38. Her replacement as captain, Javeria Khan, also scored runs in that game, 35 to be precise, though both struggled during the heavy defeat to England.

Nahida Khan, who has been named as Bismah’s replacement, last played a T20I in December 2019, when Pakistan played a three-match series against England in Malyasia.

The right-handed opener will be looking to improve on her returns from that series if she gets the chance in Australia, having mustered just 15 runs from three innings.

The 33-year-old has, however, enjoyed considerable recent success in ODIs, having scored 230 runs in her last five innings in the format, including a 50 against England.

Pakistan’s next opponents are South Africa, whom they play on Sunday in Sydney, before taking on Thailand in their final group game two days later. Should they win both matches it appears likely that net run rate will decide who progresses to the semi-final.