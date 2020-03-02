Riding on 60 from Beth Mooney on Monday, Australia registered 155 for 5 against New Zealand in their allotted 20 overs at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.

Australia set New Zealand 156 to reach the #T20WorldCup semi-finals! It would be the highest chase of the tournament so far.#AUSvNZ 📝 https://t.co/Kj0FLTA2b6 pic.twitter.com/G4QvRT1avR — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 2, 2020

The day started with New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine winning the toss and inviting the hosts to bat first at Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Opener Alyssa Healy (9) lost her wicket when Australia were at 20 runs. Soon,1 skipper Meg Lanning also walked back to pavilion after scoring 21. However, Mooney stood her ground from a side and added 52 runs with Ashleigh Gardner (20) for the third wicket and took Australia out of hot waters.

In a bid to boost the run-rate, Mooney was caught out at boundary ropes, courtesy a brilliant airborne catch by Suzie Bates. The southpaw’s innings was laced with 6 fours and 2 sixes.

5️⃣0️⃣ for Beth Mooney! She has now scored 131 runs since her last dismissal 🤯#AUSvNZ | #T20WorldCup 📽️📝 https://t.co/Kj0FLTA2b6 pic.twitter.com/bQuKRySVEB — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 2, 2020

For New Zealand, Anna Peterson was the pick of the bowlers for her figures of 2 for 31 in 4 overs.

Both the teams are playing with the same XIs that featured in their respective previous matches.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Rachel Priest(w), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Anna Peterson, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (w), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt