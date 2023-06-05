Playing to a plan, India scored their second successive win as they overpowered spirited Malaysia 2-1 in the Women’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, Gifu Prefecture, Japan on Monday.

Malaysia’s surged ahead in the 6th minute through Dian Nazeri . However, the lead lasted barely for minutes as nippy striker Mumtaz khan drew parity for India and then in the 26th minute Deepika made it 2-1 and that scoreline stood till the end.

As the match opened, Malaysian were keener in keeping the ball possession, but Indians were on the attack from the get-go and that helped them win a couple of penalty corners early in the game but couldn’t capitalise on them.

Malaysia switched to counter-attacking a few minutes into the game, and it paid off immediately as Dian Nazeri (6′), who was standing unmarked in the D, scored a goal to give her team the lead. , India bounced back in the game as Mumtaz Khan (10’) scored an equaliser through a penalty corner as the opening quarter ended with the score tied at 1-1.

India came out all guns blazing in the second quarter and the plan worked as Deepika (26’) won a penalty stroke and converted it to put her team in front. The Indians kept on attacking in their bid to extend the lead but the second quarter didn’t see any more goals as India went into the half-time break with a 2-1 lead.

In the third quarter India continued to dominate the game by keeping the ball possession and troubling Malaysia’s defense rigorously. However, neither India, nor Malaysia were able to find the back of the net in the third quarter, and it ended goalless with India holding a 2-1 lead.

Keen to maintain their advantage, India focused on keeping the ball possession in the fourth quarter, while Malaysia upped their game in order to find the equaliser.

On the other hand , Indians started playing a bit more aggressively to make sure that Malaysia spent most of their time in defense rather than attacking and the strategy paid dividends as the thrilling match ended 2-1 .

India play against Korea in their third Pool A game on 6th June