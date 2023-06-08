Follow Us:

  Women's Jr Hockey Asia Cup: India in semi-finals with 11-0 win over Chinese Taipei

 India overwhelmed Chinese Taipei 11-0 to storm into the semi-finals of Women’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, Gifu Prefecture, Japan on Thursday.

Harpal Singh Bedi | New Delhi | June 8, 2023 6:56 pm

Action from India vs Chinese Taipei 1[Photo: SNS]

India topped the Pool A unbeaten with ten points, having won three games and drawn one.

Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (1’), Deepika (3’), Annu (10’, 52’), Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (12’), Neelam (19’), Manju Chorsiya (33’), Sunelita Toppo (43’, 57’), Deepika Soreng (46’), and Mumtaz Khan (55’)  were the goal getters.

India dictated the proceedings from the start , launching consistent attacks against   their rivals.Chinese Taipei. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke opened the scoring with a super goal , followed by Deepika who converted a penalty corner to double the team’s lead.  Annu and Rutuja Pisal scored a goal each before the end of the first quarter, giving India a comfortable 4-0 advantage.

Though the second quarter continued in a similar fashion, with India maintaining control of the game through ball possession and relentless attacks, Chinese Taipei rs managed to defend their citadel well letting in only one goal when   Neelam found the back of the net  (5-0)

India continued their dominance as Manju Chorsiya  and Sunelita Toppo netted  goals to make sure that the third quarter ended with their side leading 7-0.

The Indian team showed no signs of slowing down in the final quarter, as Deepika Soreng (46′), Annu (52′), Mumtaz Khan (55′), and Sunelita Toppo (57′) each scored a goal to help India win the match 11-0.

