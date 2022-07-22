Women’s Euro 2022: Germany register win over sloppy Austria in quarter-final

Germany overpowered Austria in a 2-0 win to reach the semi-finals of women’s euro 2022 at the Brentford stadium.

Germany registered a win over Austria with a fairly dominant performance, allowing the opposition team a little possession. It was still a good matchup between both teams as Austria made some opportunities for themselves, but failed to capitalize with three shots on the post.

The Germans hit the post two times in the match. However, missing chances didn’t really hurt them as they were able to take advantage of two defensive errors from Austria and scored on both occasions.

The first goal came from Lina Magull who struck the ball in her team’s favour in the 25th minute to give Germany the lead in the match. The high press tactics of Germany worked as it caused panic and mix-ups in the Austrian back line.

The Austria team had already hit the post once before the opening goal and they did it again in the second half as Sarah Puntigam hit the bar from a corner. Germany were going for a second goal as well as one goal lead didn’t seem very comfortable to sit on.

Buhl had the chance from a long-range effort but it went off the bar. The German side kept up their pressing game till the end of the match and it paid off as Zinsberger fumbled again as her clearance came of Alexandra Popp who continued her goal streak in the tournament with a goal in the 90th minute.

It was a nightmare match for the Austrian goal Zinsberger as she gave away two goals to the German side while her team failed to capitalize on the chances created. A victory over Austria with the score of 2-0 also meant that Germany would continue their streak of no goals conceded in the tournament yet.

“We’re very happy to win, we were deserved winners and it was as intense as we expected. Austria played well from set-pieces and at the moment where we didn’t do things well, they hurt us. Thankfully, they didn’t score, which helped us,” skysports quoted Germany manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg as saying.

(Inputs from IANS)