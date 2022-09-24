With Jhulan hanging boots, end of 3-decade-long Illustrious career

Jhulan Goswami, veteran player for the Indian women’s cricket team has confirmed she will call it quits after saturday’s final ODI game against England W at iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground,

“When I started I never thought of playing for such a long time. It was a great experience. I am fortunate to play the sport. Honestly, coming from a humble background and a small town like Chakdah (in West Bengal’s Nadia district), I didn’t know anything about women’s cricket,” said the legendary pacer.

Jhulan,39, who led India’s pace bowling attack in 283 international matches started her International journey in January 2002 at Chennai.

She made her ODI debut against England, and she would leave the international stage as the most prolific wicket-taker in women’s cricket, with a total of 352 across all formats.

As curtain draws on her illustrious three-decade long career with her decision to retire the stats would remember her as one of the best pacers India has ever produced.

The illustrious Indian fast bowler don the Indian jersey in 12 Tests, 68 T20 Internationals, and 201 ODIs. She has taken 44 Test wickets, 252 Women’s ODI wickets, and 56 Women’s T20I wickets.

252 of those 352 international wickets have come in ODIs, more than any other bowler in women’s cricket.

Aside from playing in six women’s ODI World Cups (2005, 2009, 2013, 2017, and 2022), where she leads all bowlers tally in most wickets taken with 43.

In ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, Goswami picked up her 39th wicket of the tournament tying the record for most wickets ever in a single World Cup edition.

“I have played two World Cup finals but couldn’t win the trophy. That remains my only regret because you prepare for World Cup for four years. There is a lot of hard work. For every cricketer, it is a dream-come-true moment to win a World Cup,” Jhulan Goswami said in a virtual pre-match press conference.