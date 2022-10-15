With Captains’ Day photoshoot T20 World Cup formally kicks off

The ICC T20 World Cup is poised to start on Sunday with the 16 competing nations’ captains meeting in Melbourne for the first time for the traditional “Captains’ Day,” photoshoot which formally kicks off the competition.

Sri Lanka will play Namibia at Geelong’s Kardinia Park Stadium in Group A of the First Round, while United Arab Emirates will play the Netherlands on the first day of play, with more than a billion cricket fans around the world anticipating enthralling cricket action for over a month.

The winners will be announced at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13 after 45 games spread over 28 days.

Due to home field advantage, Australia has high expectations for winning the trophy and has said that it wants to be the first side to successfully defend the Men’s T20 World Cup.

The Aaron Finch-led team kicks off the Super 12 on October 22 at the Sydney Cricket Ground against trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in a rematch of last year’s championship game.