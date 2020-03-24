Wishes started coming in bulk after India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka became parents for the second time as they were blessed with a baby boy on Monday.

The couple were already parents to a daughter, who was born in 2016. Garcia, as she has been named, is popular among the cricketing family.

Shortly after the news of their second child broke on social media, the internet was flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple.

Here are the wishes:

Congratulations @ImRaina, lots of love and blessings to your family and the little one 🤗 https://t.co/W5voFCY4FX — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 23, 2020

Mubarak, @ImRaina and @_PriyankaCRaina. May this new addition to the family bring immense prosperity and joy. Sending all my love to Rio. God bless! https://t.co/MNzoubOE4n — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 23, 2020

Out-of-favour India all-rounder Raina had earlier expressed his intent to make a comeback to the national team for the T20 World Cup in Australia which is slated to commence in October this year. But with uncertainties looming around the 13th edition of Indian Premier League, Raina’s chances to make a cut into the country’s T20 World Cup squad seems bleak.